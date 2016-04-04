Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff Walk Into A Rihanna Concert

Imagine getting tickets to a Rihanna show. Now imagine going to said show with Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Lena Dunham, and Jack Antonoff.
The latest celebrity squad configuration saw Judd Apatow's go-to leading ladies partying with Rock and Dunham's musician boyfriend at RiRi's concert on Saturday night. The pop star's ANTI tour rolled into Newark on April 2, and these New Yorkers weren't about to pass it up.
As expected, the resulting photos are likely to induce intense FOMO. Yes, that's Schumer getting her Clark Kent on in new frames. Dunham, meanwhile, paid homage to Rihanna with a swipe of blue lipstick.
We've just got one bone to pick. Where on earth is Jennifer Lawrence?!
