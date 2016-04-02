A fan just tweeted this to me.. 3 years ago to the day. What a wake up call.. I'd be lying if I didn't say it shook me up..to see it.. To be reminded.. This feeling, this moment.. When I posted this in relation to abruptly leaving Australia cancelling a string of shows and commitments.. I had hit a rock bottom.. I couldn't find happiness anywhere except my dogs face and even that wasn't enough. I thought I had failed at being a human being an adult. I didn't know what to do so I left for America to work with trauma therapists and I spent pretty much all the money I had made in my life on an overpriced rehab and a lot of therapy. ( There are definitely other ways to do it ) ... I slept on a blow up mattress when I got my first apartment in Santa Monica, I adopted a dog before I furnished my place 😑 .. My dog, Ru, had a bed before me... I don't want to ramble on, I'm just feeling reflective because I chose to fight and I thought it meant I'd be able to live. I DIDNT think it meant I'd be able to live my dream. I DIDNT think it would result in this extraordinary life I get to be a part of now... It just makes me wonder how many others are days, hours, seconds away from realizing their worth.. Their potential.. And once the dark cloud is lifted will be truly happy and free.. #wealldeservetobehere #wealldeservetobehappy

