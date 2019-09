Actress and androgynous style icon Ruby Rose is having one hell of a good run these days. Catapulting into the spotlight after her breakout turn in Orange Is the New Black , the Australian stunner is starring in the spring campaign for Ralph Lauren's Denim & Supply, is the newest spokesperson for Urban Decay , and will soon hit the big screen ( with bold jade-green hair ) in the new reboot of the xXx film series.But things haven't always been so amazing for the talented Aussie. Rose has struggled with depression in the past; back in 2013, she bravely opened up about her depression on Twitter after canceling a series of tour dates to take care of herself. Three years later, to the day, a fan reminded Rose of her past postings concerning her struggles and Rose did something remarkable: She took the opportunity to repost her past tweet on Instagram alongside a powerful message of hope.