Ruby Rose Debuts Jade Green Hair For Her New Movie Role

It appears that green is the new black for Ruby Rose.
The Orange Is the New Black actress is preparing for a major new movie role by dying her entire head of hair a bold jade-green.
Rose is already known for her badass looks, from her sleeve of tattoos to her sleek haircuts. But this major transformation just takes the cake.
Rose seems to be really into the look, too. She posted this collage of the hair-dying process.
As well as this animated Valentine's card featuring her new distinctive look.
Rose will be playing a sniper named Adele, according to The Hollywood Reporter, in the new reboot of the xXx film series. The movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, will also feature the original xXx star, Vin Diesel, and Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev.
In addition to the new look, Rose is also learning some new skills. Rifle skills, that is.
