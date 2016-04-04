But things haven't always been so amazing for the talented Aussie. Rose has struggled with depression in the past; back in 2013, she bravely opened up about her depression on Twitter after cancelling a series of tour dates to take care of herself. Three years later, to the day, a fan reminded Rose of her past postings concerning her struggles and Rose did something remarkable: She took the opportunity to repost her past tweet on Instagram alongside a powerful message of hope.
A fan just tweeted this to me.. 3 years ago to the day. What a wake up call.. I'd be lying if I didn't say it shook me up..to see it.. To be reminded.. This feeling, this moment.. When I posted this in relation to abruptly leaving Australia cancelling a string of shows and commitments.. I had hit a rock bottom.. I couldn't find happiness anywhere except my dogs face and even that wasn't enough. I thought I had failed at being a human being an adult. I didn't know what to do so I left for America to work with trauma therapists and I spent pretty much all the money I had made in my life on an overpriced rehab and a lot of therapy. ( There are definitely other ways to do it ) ... I slept on a blow up mattress when I got my first apartment in Santa Monica, I adopted a dog before I furnished my place 😑 .. My dog, Ru, had a bed before me... I don't want to ramble on, I'm just feeling reflective because I chose to fight and I thought it meant I'd be able to live. I DIDNT think it meant I'd be able to live my dream. I DIDNT think it would result in this extraordinary life I get to be a part of now... It just makes me wonder how many others are days, hours, seconds away from realizing their worth.. Their potential.. And once the dark cloud is lifted will be truly happy and free.. #wealldeservetobehere #wealldeservetobehappy
Rose shared her message of hope and gratitude after depression on Twitter as well, reminding her followers that no matter how one may feel, we all deserve a little happiness — an important reminder for anyone battling depression or anxiety.
Sending love and light to everyone who feels down right now, in a funk.. Alone.. Not worthy.. We ALL deserve to be here. You are worthy.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 2, 2016