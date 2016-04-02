Finding the perfect swimsuit is an arduous task that has literally plagued women for generations. Carrie Underwood wants to help! The country star took to Instagram to announce the launch of her new CALIA by Carrie Underwood Swimwear line with a smiling, bikini-clad selfie.
"I'm so proud to be able to work with @dickssportinggoods to create a line of swimwear that makes me feel so good! Adorable and athletic...and covers everything I want covered!" Underwood captioned the picture. Underwood, who has opened up in the past about her self-image issues, poses proudly in an athletic, floral-print bikini from her new line.
The sporty swimwear is an extension of the CALIA activewear Underwood showed during New York Fashion Week last fall and is available exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods. The retailer first announced the collaboration was coming on Twitter, posting a picture of the American Idol winner flanked on either side by swimwear-clad models holding beach balls.
The sporty swimwear is an extension of the CALIA activewear Underwood showed during New York Fashion Week last fall and is available exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods. The retailer first announced the collaboration was coming on Twitter, posting a picture of the American Idol winner flanked on either side by swimwear-clad models holding beach balls.
Exciting announcement! @CALIAbyCarrie will be offering a line of swimwear starting Spring ’16. #NYFW pic.twitter.com/HZQAqTc7Ky— Dick'sSportingGoods (@DICKS) September 10, 2015
Advertisement