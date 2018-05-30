Over the past few years, Chrissy Teigen has quickly become our fantasy BFF — thanks to a series of down AF moves that highlight her chill. She’s photographed monster-biting into In-N-Out burgers at stuffy after-parties. She nerds out over cheese wheels. She Instagrams her stretch marks. And guess what? Her beauty M.O. is just as real. Teigen loves her some extensions — and she isn’t afraid to talk about it.
But here's what really gets us: When we see the supermodel on the red carpet, it's her smile and charisma — not necessarily her hair and makeup — that we notice first. She wears the trends (from graphic liner to strobed cheekbones and even faux bangs), but never the other way around.
Teigen may have the best glam squad in the biz, but it's her personality, wit, and charm that win the red carpet every time. And to us, that's the holy grail of beauty. Ahead, she shows us how it’s done, 24 different ways.