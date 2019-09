Over the past few years, Chrissy Teigen has quickly become our fantasy BFF — thanks to a series of down AF moves that highlight her chill. She’s photographed monster-biting into In-N-Out burgers at stuffy after-parties. She nerds out over cheese wheels. She Instagrams her stretch marks. And guess what? Her beauty M.O. is just as real. Teigen loves her some extensions — and she isn’t afraid to talk about it.