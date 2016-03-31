Lane Bryant's New Collab Is Pretty Surprising

When Lane Bryant announced that it was creating a dialogue to challenge the fashion industry, many felt dubious, for a variety of reasons. Some questioned the big brand’s motives, claiming that it was using body activism simply for profit, while others scoffed at the possibility that a single brand could actually have an impact on such a thin-focused industry. But Lane Bryant’s latest move may have those skeptics reconsidering things. The retailer has paired up with Glamour on a fashion collection, along with two special issues, a video series, and more.
"The Glamour x Lane Bryant collection will reflect the feedback we receive from our plus-size readers — it’s less conservative and more on-trend, elevated, and curve-embracing," said Glamour's associate fashion writer, Lauren Chan, who's working closely on the partnership. "We have made it our mission to include pieces that women are craving and currently can’t find — from stunning eveningwear for date night to well-fit denim for the weekend."
The collection will debut in approximately 75 Lane Bryant stores as well as online in October with a small launch of six to eight pieces, according to WWD. There will then be new deliveries every month through October 2017, Chan says. As for the collaboration's print product: today, the first special issue hit newsstands and Lane Bryant stores (though you'll have to shell out a steep $12.99 for a copy).
"We have been in this business for over 110 years and the plus-size woman has always been our main priority. She’s living life to the fullest, she’s comfortable in her own skin, and she wants the world to know it,” said Linda Heasley, CEO at Lane Bryant. “She desires not only great fashion, but great fashion inspiration that can help her define her own personal style. This is why we believe our partnership with Glamour is so groundbreaking. It's the first time a women of any size will be able to buy fashion designed and inspired by one of the most iconic brands in the industry. We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome thus far and can’t wait to see what the future holds."
Although we’ll have to patiently wait until fall to shop the new collection, you can get a sense of what to expect with this special edition issue and diminutive Glamour-curated shop on LaneBryant.com. We can only hope that this means we’ll see more inclusivity on the glossy's pages as well, and that this isn't just a way to take a brief trip on the industry's body-positivity bandwagon.
