We are big fans of any vacation that involves staying in a legit castle. And if said castle also happens to be in the rolling hills of Ireland, so much the better. We know what you're thinking: Such a trip would have to cost a fortune. And you're right — except that this week, there's a last-minute travel deal that makes your dream Irish getaway not only affordable, but downright cheap.
Great Value Vacations is offering the package of a lifetime: For $779 per person, you'll score roundtrip airfare to Ireland's breathtaking west coast, private tours, a rental car, and hotels for five nights, including one night at the Lough Eske Castle, seen here. We know, cue the head scratch.
The catch? You must book before next Friday, April 1 (and we have a feeling the deal will sell out long before that), the package is only good for travel within the next two months, and you'll have to fly in and out of NYC. Still, we suggest you hurry up and take advantage of this. After all, how often do you get to travel like royalty on the cheap?
