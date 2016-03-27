Swap Out Your White Kicks For These Fast-Selling Sneakers

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Lately, we've seen sneakers — from Stan Smiths and Yeezys to Puma Creepers — have their 15 minutes of fame. But for spring and summer, it seems the fashion crowd is shopping for something a little less athleisure-inspired and more minimal: our friends at Need Supply Co. have told us that the Common Projects Achilles Premium Low sneaker is flying off its (virtual) shelves. And it's in one of spring's It colors: blush pink.
You've likely already seen these perfect pastel kicks flooding your Instagram feeds, so it's time you ought to consider investing in a pair for yourself. Why? Because this isn't a sneaker that will come and go, like some of the trendier styles that have gone viral in recent years. They're a classic, streamlined look that's sure to last you through seasons (and even years — which definitely helps justify the hefty price tag).
Right now, Need Supply Co. has just a few sizes left in stock. Click on to see if yours is one of the lucky few still available — and if not, we've provided some similar options. Here's to stepping into spring on the right foot.
Lately, we've seen sneakers — from Stan Smiths and Yeezys to Puma Creepers — have their 15 minutes of fame. But for spring and summer, it seems the fashion crowd is shopping for something a little less athleisure-inspired and more minimal: our friends at Need Supply Co. have told us that the Common Projects Achilles Premium Low sneaker is flying off its (virtual) shelves. And it's in one of spring's It colors: blush pink.
You've likely already seen these perfect pastel kicks flooding your Instagram feeds, so it's time you ought to consider investing in a pair for yourself. Why? Because this isn't a sneaker that will come and go, like some of the trendier styles that have gone viral in recent years. They're a classic, streamlined look that's sure to last you through seasons (and even years — which definitely helps justify the hefty price tag).
Right now, Need Supply Co. has just a few sizes left in stock. Click on to see if yours is one of the lucky few still available — and if not, we've provided some similar options. Here's to stepping into spring on the right foot.