Kanye West Says His Life Of Pablo Pop-Up Raked In $1 Million

Kanye West sent superfans into a frenzy (and into a very long line) over the weekend with a limited-run The Life of Pablo shop in New York. And, according to the man himself, it was quite a success.
West set up a two-day pop-up shop on Wooster Street in Soho, so those not present at his Madison Square Garden listening party/Yeezy Season 3 presentation could get their hands on some official The Life Of Pablo merch. Never mind that he announced the event on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours before doors opened: On Friday and Saturday, the performer drew crowds of fans and streetwear enthusiasts — and, of course, resellers. (Unsurprisingly, the gear is fetching quite a premium on eBay: One denim jacket, priced at $400 at the pop-up, had a starting bid of $1,600, eventually topping over $2,000, according to Complex.)
West set up a two-day pop-up shop on Wooster Street in Soho, so those not present at his Madison Square Garden listening party/Yeezy Season 3 presentation could get their hands on some official The Life Of Pablo merch. Never mind that he announced the event on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours before doors opened: On Friday and Saturday, the performer drew crowds of fans and streetwear enthusiasts — and, of course, resellers. (Unsurprisingly, the gear is fetching quite a premium on eBay: One denim jacket, priced at $400 at the pop-up, had a starting bid of $1,600, eventually topping over $2,000, according to Complex.)
Advertisement
Last night, West hit Twitter to share his thoughts on Pablo, social media, and more. Notably, he claimed that, while some believed he couldn't move much merch, his pop-up sold $1 million of TLOP clothes.
but there is no other brand that could sell 1 million dollars of clothing in 2 days from 1 location!!!— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 22, 2016
While we can't verify these numbers, they don't seem impossible given the amount of money people were reportedly dropping on the limited-edition items. Plus, Kanye tends to have a sell-out effect (see: every Yeezy Boost drop).
Also, Kanye loves you.
Also, Kanye loves you.
Advertisement