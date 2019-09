Kanye West Says His Life Of Pablo Pop-Up Raked In $1 Million

Kanye West sent superfans into a frenzy (and into a very long line ) over the weekend with a limited-run The Life of Pablo shop in New York. And, according to the man himself, it was quite a success.West set up a two-day pop-up shop on Wooster Street in Soho, so those not present at his Madison Square Garden listening party/Yeezy Season 3 presentation could get their hands on some official The Life Of Pablo merch . Never mind that he announced the event on Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours before doors opened: On Friday and Saturday, the performer drew crowds of fans and streetwear enthusiasts — and, of course, resellers . (Unsurprisingly, the gear is fetching quite a premium on eBay: One denim jacket, priced at $400 (£280) at the pop-up, had a starting bid of $1,600 (£1,130), eventually topping over $2,000 (£1,420), according to Complex .)