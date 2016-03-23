Reese Witherspoon Spent Her Birthday With This Oscar Winner

Is it just us, or does it feel like everyone in Hollywood is celebrating Reese Witherspoon's 40th birthday? Taylor Swift and Keith Urban performed at her party. Kate Hudson and a slew of other stars turned up. Chelsea Handler took a nude selfie. What more could a gal ask for?
Oh, how about spending the actual big day with yet another superstar? Witherspoon shared a photo from yesterday's birthday dinner, and her special guest was none other than Nicole Kidman. The pic shows the Australian actress watching her pal blow out her birthday candles.
Witherspoon and Kidman are both starring in HBO's upcoming Big Little Lies series, which they are also executive producing. Guess that's how the Oscar winner's husband, Keith Urban, came to be playing at the birthday party, which Kidman also reportedly attended.
We smell a new squad brewing.
