Reese Witherspoon Had An Epic Birthday Party

Picture everything and everyone you would want to see at Reese Witherspoon's 40th birthday party and you might actually have an accurate vision of the event, which was at the Warwick in Hollywood, according to People. Witherspoon singing the Lynyrd Skynyrd song that inspired her 2002 hit, Sweet Home Alabama? Check. Keith Urban playing guitar while she does so? Check.
Taylor Swift singing "Shake It Off" and taking a pic with Wild author Cheryl Strayed and Witherspoon's co-star Laura Dern? Check and check.
More famous blondes, like Kate Hudson and Erin Foster, joining in on the fun? Check.
Advertisement
When you take a shit load of pictures and you still don't have it perfect so you go for the ole collage post.... Happy Birthday gorgeous girl @reesewitherspoon !!! Love you 👸💃 #TequillaFirst 👍 #PostingLater 😳🙈 #SaturdayNight #ImSoExcitedToGetIntoBedIDontEvenKnowWhatToDoWithMyself #NotWashingMyFace #GoodNight ✨💋
Bonding time with Witherspoon's mom? Check.
More famous ladies, like jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, posting from the party? Check.
According to People, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr., and Nicole Kidman were also there with their spouses. Wait, did this actually happen or was it one of those dreams we have where we think we might actually be friends with a lot of famous people so they're all together in one room?
Advertisement