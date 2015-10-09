Keep your eyes peeled at your local box office: Nicole Kidman could be there, buying a ticket to Suffragette.
The Oscar winner made the pledge during this morning's talk with Tina Brown at the Women in the World conference in London. Though there are no doubt many reasons why Kidman would want to see the Meryl Streep film, her purchase is really to just "prove that this story needs to be told."
"We have to go out there and buy tickets," she said, referring to the argument that women's films don't do well. "Demand stories about women, and respond to those stories, and then they will get made."
The self-professed "explorer" pointed to her current role, playing biochemist Rosalind Franklin in the West End play Photograph 51, as an example of a strong female-led story. However, she was quick to point out that she's had incredible roles working with male directors, including The Hours' Stephen Daldry, as well as female.
Kidman referenced her upcoming producing project with Reese Witherspoon, an adaptation of Big Little Lies, as yet another exciting female-centric story. She added that she was happy to take on roles originally intended for men, but rightfully pointed out that a quick gender swap doesn't necessarily solve the problem, especially when there are so many women out there with rich experiences to share.
"Let's tell the female stories, too," she urged.
Right with you, gal.
