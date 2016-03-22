This New Label Is The Warby Parker Of Swimwear

While the brand’s quality-plus-pricing combo is unique for the category, its at-home try-on system is perhaps what sets it apart the most. You choose four Cocodune suits, be it different sizes of the same style or completely different styles, which are shipped free of charge. You only pay for what you keep — and you can send whatever you don’t want (even if that’s all four suits), with free return shipping.



The try-on setup is similar to Warby Parker’s model, but, arguably, even more useful when applied to the swim category. “We’ve seen augmented-reality apps and weird 360-camera situations; none of that has taken off or appeals to people,” Metternich says of finding a way to innovate the try-on experience. “You have to look in a mirror to know if something really fits or not — an app can’t do that.” We'd add that trying pieces on in the comfort (and presumably better lighting) of your own home lets you truly feel out a suit — sans pushy salespeople getting involved in the intimate shopping experience.



