Update: Kim Is Sending More Flowers To The Celebs That Supported Her Nude Selfie

Winter captioned her picture , "Women supporting other women is so powerful."-Mrs. West ps. I gotchu @kimkardashian always xo."Kim Kardashian drew the ire of haters and losers when she posted a naked selfie last week . The picture set the internet aflame, even inspiring one artist to turn the image into a mural Emily Ratajkowski, herself no stranger to online nudity , posted an image in support of Kardashian . Her picture was blocked by arms and angles rather than black bars, but the reference and timing made its intent clear.Now Kardashian has sent Ratajkowski a bouquet and a thank you note for standing up for her in the face of controversy. Ratajkowski posted the image to Instagram yesterday, captioning it, in part:“Thank you for the beautiful flowers and note @kimkardashian it's so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose.”Kardashian included a note with her flowers. The note read:“Emily – Hey I wanted to thank you so much for your support last week. I saw your tweets and just think it’s so powerful when women support other women! So thank you! xo Kim”It’s heartening to see celebs stick together rather than trying to tear each other down in public. After all, that’s what egg avatars on Twitter are for.