Update: Kim Is Sending More Flowers To The Celebs That Supported Her Nude Selfie

Thank you for the beautiful flowers and note @kimkardashian it's so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose. 🏼️"Merely external emancipation has made of the modern woman an artificial being. Now, woman is confronted with the necessity of emancipating herself from emancipation, if she really desires to be free." Emma Goldman

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 14, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT