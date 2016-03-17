Update: Kim Is Sending More Flowers To The Celebs That Supported Her Nude Selfie

Update: Kim Kardashian is now bringing back the art of thank you notes. In addition to sen a bouquet of flowers to model Emily Ratajkowski earlier this week, she also sent one to actress Ariel Winter.
Ratajkowski and Winter both came to Kardashian's defence during the nude selfie debate. Kardashian's note to each woman was similar, thanking them for their tweets and acknowledging the power of women supporting other women.
Ratajkowski and Winter both came to Kardashian's defence during the nude selfie debate. Kardashian's note to each woman was similar, thanking them for their tweets and acknowledging the power of women supporting other women.
Winter captioned her picture, "Women supporting other women is so powerful."-Mrs. West ps. I gotchu @kimkardashian always xo."
Kim Kardashian drew the ire of haters and losers when she posted a naked selfie last week. The picture set the internet aflame, even inspiring one artist to turn the image into a mural.
Emily Ratajkowski, herself no stranger to online nudity, posted an image in support of Kardashian. Her picture was blocked by arms and angles rather than black bars, but the reference and timing made its intent clear.
Now Kardashian has sent Ratajkowski a bouquet and a thank you note for standing up for her in the face of controversy. Ratajkowski posted the image to Instagram yesterday, captioning it, in part:
“Thank you for the beautiful flowers and note @kimkardashian it's so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose.”
Kardashian included a note with her flowers. The note read:
“Emily – Hey I wanted to thank you so much for your support last week. I saw your tweets and just think it’s so powerful when women support other women! So thank you! xo Kim”
It’s heartening to see celebs stick together rather than trying to tear each other down in public. After all, that’s what egg avatars on Twitter are for.
Thank you for the beautiful flowers and note @kimkardashian it's so important that we let women express their sexuality and share their bodies however they choose. 🏼️"Merely external emancipation has made of the modern woman an artificial being. Now, woman is confronted with the necessity of emancipating herself from emancipation, if she really desires to be free." Emma Goldman
