Naomi Campbell Gets Critical About Diversity In Fashion

Campbell has joined forces with renowned activist Bethann Hardison and ex-supermodel Iman to create the Balanced Diversity initiative to fight for inclusion and equality. "I think this issue only underscores the importance of what Bethann Hardison, Iman, and I are doing with Balance Diversity," Campbell said. "We’re using our voices to encourage the industry to be inclusive of racial diversity. And this applies to everything from casting models of color to having resources they need for shows, like hair and makeup."Going back to Gvasalia, what makes his decision more absurd is the fact that a wealth of models of color are opening, closing, and, quite frankly, running the shows. Imaan Hammam, Lineisy Montero, Joan Smalls, Karly Loyce, Ajak Deng, Maria Borges, Herieth Paul, Liu Wen, Soo Joo Park — these models walk the runways of major fashion houses and are the faces of Gucci, Céline, Chanel and Prada. They're dominating our Instagram feeds and bagging all the career-making beauty campaigns, so why were they — along with every single other model of color — excluded from Gvasalia's shows?It's astonishing that young models are having to bring their own makeup bags and hair tools with them to fashion shows, but it's unsurprising when you consider the homogenous casting that still prevails. If a brand like Vetements, which has been labeled as a kind of modern youth-culture movement and not just a fashion label, is casting all-white shows, questions have to be answered. Let's hope models like Anderson and Paul continue to use their mobile phones — and their voices — as weapons of defiance and change.