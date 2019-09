South Sudanese model, Nykhor, chose Instagram to vent her frustration via an open letter addressed to "white people in the fashion world" but more pointedly towards makeup artists who are ill-equipped or, seemingly too lazy to learn how to work with different shades of skin colour.Then this week, veteran supermodel and icon Naomi Campbell spoke to Teen Vogue of her continued disappointment over the industry's lack of education and support. "When I was younger, I encountered this same issue. I would be backstage at shows and there would be stylists who didn’t have any experience working with black models," she explained. "I’d always bring my own products — my own makeup colours, hair products everything — just to be sure that I had everything I needed to achieve a certain look. It’s disappointing to hear that models of colour are still encountering these same issues all these years later."Naomi has joined forces with renowned activist Bethann Hardison and ex-supermodel Iman to create an initiative, Balanced Diversity , that fights for inclusion and equality. "I think this issue only underscores the importance of what Bethann Hardison, Iman, and I are doing with Balance Diversity," Naomi said. "We’re using our voices to encourage the industry to be inclusive of racial diversity. And this applies to everything from casting models of colour to having resources they need for shows, like hair and makeup."It's astonishing to consider that young models are having to bring their own makeup bags and hair tools with them to fashion shows, but it's unsurprising when you consider the lack of diverse casting outside of, maybe, London. If houses like Vetements, fashion's current darling, have been labelled as a kind of modern youth culture movement and not just a fashion house, are casting all-white shows, questions have to be answered. Let's hope models like Leomie and Nykhor continue to use their mobile phones as weapons of defiance and change.