Virgin Has Fares For As Low As $39 — If You Book Now!

We haven’t even finalized our summer travel plans, but we now have a reason to go ahead and book a fall getaway, ASAP.
Virgin America has announced a three-day sale for flights through the fall, with deals to nearly all of Virgin’s North American destinations, including Hawaii and Mexico. Feeling tempted? If you want to take advantage of the fares, which start as low as $39, you have to act fast. The offer ends Thursday, March 17 at midnight.
Travel dates start as little as 14 days out, and extends through the fall. Not all dates are included (and the lowest-priced days tend to be the ones that are less traveled, like Wednesday), but Virgin’s price navigator tool makes the sale fares easy to locate.
So, if your travel dates are flexible (or you already know you have a fall wedding to attend), the three-day sale is definitely worth a browse. Come November, you could be hanging in Honolulu for as little as $199 each way, or having a “Waking Up In Vegas” moment for under $80 roundtrip.
