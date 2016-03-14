This Instagram Captures The Magical Travels Of Dinosaurs

Jorge Saenz is an AP photographer based in Paraguay. While his Instagram captures many of his gorgeous iPhone snaps from around South America, it’s a particularly prehistoric series of images that is getting the internet’s attention. The photos, which he tags with #dinodinaseries, chronicle the travels of his toy dinosaurs.
According to Lost At E Minor, it all began when Saenz bought the first dinosaur, a green Brachiosaurus, in Bolivia. The first image he posted of the toy, appropriately named Dino, was so popular that he decided to add some other dinosaurs to his entourage.
Playing with perspective, Saenz has captured some magical shots.
During their travels, the dinos have made friends with more contemporary animals (along with some that still manage to look prehistoric).
They are equally at home in the country or city.
And seem to enjoy playing tourist.
Though so far, there's no word on how they feel about the indignities of modern air travel.
