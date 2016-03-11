Airfare can be a headache — and the struggle can start long before you even arrive at the airport. Finding the lowest-cost ticket has become de rigueur for modern travelers, but is hardly our favorite way to prep for our next getaway. But there may be an easier way to snag the lowest price.
According to travel website Fareness, Spirit Airlines has the best rates a whopping 70% of the time. The study, which the site shared with Conde Nast Traveler, found that the average price of a ticket is just $73. Of course, those low, low prices can be deceiving. If you’re not careful, the price can creep up with fees for carry-on bags that can reach $100. But if you’re savvy (and willing to pack light), Spirit may be your best bet.
If you’re looking for a slightly more luxe experience (Spirit’s cut-rate pricing also means no snacks or in-flight movies), Fareness also gave JetBlue and Hawaiian Airlines high scores for low fares. As Conde Nast Traveler notes, these airlines offer free snacks and more leg room, proving that not everything has to be sacrificed for a lower-cost ride to your destination.
