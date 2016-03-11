Red Alert: Here's An Adorable New Saint West Baby Picture

While Kim Kardashian has taken up snapchatting, and Kanye West continues to blow up Twitter, it seems that 3-month-old Saint West has been busy just laying around and being as adorable as possible. We've already seen his little hand. And we've seen him snuggled in a thermal. But a new photo Kim shared on Instagram is taking things to the next level. From his little tuft of hair to his curious baby expression, Saint might be our new favorite tiny human.
Prepare to "awwwwww" audibly.
Kim captioned the picture, "You're the sun in my morning babe." His cool grandma, Kris Jenner, also reposted the photo, writing, "Can't wait to get home to see this sweet angel!! #family #love #myeverything."
Kim's been in the news for oversharing on social media recently, but this is one Kardashian-West we can't get enough of.
