Now Stacey Dash Has Beef With Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars Speech

There's a new entry on the list of Things Stacey Dash Does Not Approve Of. Not only is the right-wing commentator not on board with Black History Month, she also frowns upon talk of human impact on the environment. As such, Leonardo DiCaprio's speech at the 2016 Oscars didn't go over so well with her. There's always one, right?
The former Clueless star took aim at DiCaprio's passionate plea about climate change in a blog post Thursday.
"Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar was truly a well-deserved win," she wrote, before admitting that she hasn't yet seen The Revenant.
Dash then addressed his speech, in which the Best Actor-winner called climate change the "most urgent threat facing our entire species."
Her rebuttal?
"He reminds me of Chicken Little, the bird who ran around the neighborhood and disturbed everyone 'with her foolish alarm,'" the pundit quipped. "Before making a speech the world would hear, he should have double-checked his facts."
Dash cited research from conservative and libertarian publications, and urged DiCaprio to "get his priorities straight."
Where's Mr. Hall and his debate class when you need him?
