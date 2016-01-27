Gabrielle Union Just Burned Stacey Dash In The Realest Way

We can't think of two more iconic characters from the '90s than Dionne Davenport, played by Stacey Dash in Clueless, and Isis, played by Gabrielle Union in Bring It On. Both nostalgia-inducing films spawned some of the most quoted movie lines of our formative years. But it seems that Union just gave us her best performance in the form of an epic mic-dropping dis of Dash.
While walking the red carpet and promoting her new film Birth of a Nation at Sundance Film Festival, the actress was questioned by an Associated Press reporter about her thoughts on Dash's comments on Fox & Friends last week.
Union had this simple response: "Who is that? Who's Stacey Dash? Is she related to Dame Dash? Was she on Roc-A-Fella? I heard of a crazy lady once, maybe last week, but I don't know what her name is."
To refresh your memory, Dash suggested that we get rid of Black Entertainment Television and the Image Awards to solve the current #OscarsSoWhite problem. Many people, including Union, passionately disagreed with this backward approach to solving the widespread issue.
"The more that we focus on inclusion and a true representation of this country, I think that crazy lady will have less to say," Union concluded.
Twitter agrees, and is totally Team Union.
While walking the red carpet and promoting her new film Birth of a Nation at Sundance Film Festival, the actress was questioned by an Associated Press reporter about her thoughts on Dash's comments on Fox & Friends last week.
Union had this simple response: "Who is that? Who's Stacey Dash? Is she related to Dame Dash? Was she on Roc-A-Fella? I heard of a crazy lady once, maybe last week, but I don't know what her name is."
To refresh your memory, Dash suggested that we get rid of Black Entertainment Television and the Image Awards to solve the current #OscarsSoWhite problem. Many people, including Union, passionately disagreed with this backward approach to solving the widespread issue.
"The more that we focus on inclusion and a true representation of this country, I think that crazy lady will have less to say," Union concluded.
Twitter agrees, and is totally Team Union.
Advertisement
It's only January, and I'm pretty sure the "Savage of the Year" award is going to Gabrielle #WhoIsStaceyDash— Leia Black (@leiablack) January 27, 2016
#WhoIsStaceyDash? Y'all were in a movie together 😂 pic.twitter.com/bHu3etz0te— Raymond Price (@Raymond__Price) January 26, 2016
When @itsgabrilleu became my fav! 😍 #WhoIsStaceyDash? https://t.co/nl90GoNkb5— ⚓︎ (@authentic_april) January 27, 2016
#whoisStaceyDash Yaass @itsgabrielleu pic.twitter.com/qz7mf5tJsI— Starlynn (@SavvyStarMUA) January 27, 2016
Does Dash need some ice for that burn? Union may have some left over from her time as captain of the Clovers cheer squad.
Watch the full interview below.
Advertisement