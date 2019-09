Gabrielle Union Just Burned Stacey Dash In The Realest Way

We can't think of two more iconic characters from the '90s than Dionne Davenport, played by Stacey Dash in Clueless, and Isis, played by Gabrielle Union in Bring It On. Both nostalgia-inducing films spawned some of the most quoted movie lines of our formative years. But it seems that Union just gave us her best performance in the form of an epic mic-dropping dis of Dash.While walking the red carpet and promoting her new film Birth of a Nation at Sundance Film Festival, the actress was questioned by an Associated Press reporter about her thoughts on Dash's comments on Fox & Friends last week.Union had this simple response: "Who is that? Who's Stacey Dash? Is she related to Dame Dash? Was she on Roc-A-Fella? I heard of a crazy lady once, maybe last week, but I don't know what her name is."To refresh your memory, Dash suggested that we get rid of Black Entertainment Television and the Image Awards to solve the current #OscarsSoWhite problem. Many people, including Union, passionately disagreed with this backward approach to solving the widespread issue."The more that we focus on inclusion and a true representation of this country, I think that crazy lady will have less to say," Union concluded.Twitter agrees, and is totally Team Union.