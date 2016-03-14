The best children's books have a funny way of sticking with us through adulthood. It seems their authors have a special talent: the ability to put profound thoughts into words so simple that even an 8-year-old could understand. It's also refreshing to see the world through a child's eyes again, every once in a while, or for some women, every single day.
We found 16 women (and tattoo artists) who have inked quotes from their favorite kids books, from The Giving Tree to Harry Potter. Then, we reached out to these women on Instagram and Twitter to get the story behind the ink. We learned that these tattoos capture something — a perspective, a motto, a feeling, a sense of wonder — that they want to hold on to for the rest of their lives. It's a small, special reminder of what's important to them; a 24/7 source of inspiration. And if you remember reading books from the likes of Roald Dahl and Shel Silverstein, you'll be delighted by these tattoos — and the meanings behind them. Who knows? Maybe you'll be inspired to get inked yourself — or just revisit a childhood favorite.
Advertisement
1 of 16
"If you are a dreamer, come in,
If you are a dreamer, a wisher, a liar,
A hope-er, a pray-er, a magic bean buyer...
If you're a pretender come sit by my fire."
Where The Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein
"Where the Sidewalk Ends has always been one of my favorite books... which is saying a lot. Because I am a dreamer, a wisher... and this quote invites you into a world you create in your imagination. The poem is named "Invitation." I have always thought of it as an invitation to any world you would find in the written word and your own heart, which is why I chose it as the single quote to accompany my book themed sleeve." — Karman H
If you are a dreamer, a wisher, a liar,
A hope-er, a pray-er, a magic bean buyer...
If you're a pretender come sit by my fire."
Where The Sidewalk Ends by Shel Silverstein
"Where the Sidewalk Ends has always been one of my favorite books... which is saying a lot. Because I am a dreamer, a wisher... and this quote invites you into a world you create in your imagination. The poem is named "Invitation." I have always thought of it as an invitation to any world you would find in the written word and your own heart, which is why I chose it as the single quote to accompany my book themed sleeve." — Karman H
2 of 16
"It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live, remember that." — Albus Dumbledore
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
"When the majority of people read my tattoo they are quiet for a minute and then disagree by saying imagination and dreams should be cherished. What they don't realize is that, if left unchecked, my imagination, reminiscence of books and daydreams can become my world and I forget to cherish the real (even if ever-so-less eccentric and magical) events and people in my life." — London
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
"When the majority of people read my tattoo they are quiet for a minute and then disagree by saying imagination and dreams should be cherished. What they don't realize is that, if left unchecked, my imagination, reminiscence of books and daydreams can become my world and I forget to cherish the real (even if ever-so-less eccentric and magical) events and people in my life." — London
Advertisement
3 of 16
"It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye." — The Fox
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
"This is the first tattoo I got. I wanted one for years and as soon I turned 18 (which is the legal age to get a tattoo here in Denmark) I got this one done. I got this particular quote because the message is significant and beautiful. The essentials in life are love, friendship, loyalty and kindness — which are all non-material things. 'Things' that themselves do not have any physical substance, and therefore can’t be seen with the eye but with the heart. I know, you can call me a cliché, but remember to look beneath the surface." — Jayne Alice
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
"This is the first tattoo I got. I wanted one for years and as soon I turned 18 (which is the legal age to get a tattoo here in Denmark) I got this one done. I got this particular quote because the message is significant and beautiful. The essentials in life are love, friendship, loyalty and kindness — which are all non-material things. 'Things' that themselves do not have any physical substance, and therefore can’t be seen with the eye but with the heart. I know, you can call me a cliché, but remember to look beneath the surface." — Jayne Alice
4 of 16
"You'd be nowhere. Why, you're only a sort of thing in his dream!" — Tweedledee
Alice Through The Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll
"I love everything about Alice in Wonderland — the books, the Disney movie, and especially the fantasy and imagination involved. That's why I loved the idea behind this quote!" — Taylor
[Ed. Note: Taylor's tattoo is temporary.]
Alice Through The Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll
"I love everything about Alice in Wonderland — the books, the Disney movie, and especially the fantasy and imagination involved. That's why I loved the idea behind this quote!" — Taylor
[Ed. Note: Taylor's tattoo is temporary.]
5 of 16
"And now, let the wild rumpus start!" — Max
Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
"Since I was a child I always felt weird, angry... When I first read the book it made me feel less strange. As if I wasn't the only 'wild thing' in the world that still needs someone who loves it more than anything. "
— Camila
Where The Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
"Since I was a child I always felt weird, angry... When I first read the book it made me feel less strange. As if I wasn't the only 'wild thing' in the world that still needs someone who loves it more than anything. "
— Camila
6 of 16
"Those who don't believe in magic will never find it."
The Twits by Roald Dahl
"I got the tattoo since I've been a big Roald Dahl fan. Since starting an illustration degree and researching Quentin Blake's gorgeous illustrations, it's got me looking at his books again. From re-reading The Twits, this is the quote that really stood out and I thought it was a positive thing to get." — Hannah
The Twits by Roald Dahl
"I got the tattoo since I've been a big Roald Dahl fan. Since starting an illustration degree and researching Quentin Blake's gorgeous illustrations, it's got me looking at his books again. From re-reading The Twits, this is the quote that really stood out and I thought it was a positive thing to get." — Hannah
7 of 16
"Come, Boy, sit down. Sit down and rest." And the boy did. And the tree was happy." (Last refrain throughout poem)
The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
"In the book, the tree would do anything to make the little boy happy. Even if it meant giving away pieces of herself, her life was all about the little boy and she loved seeing him happy. This was my childhood favorite and I now think of myself as the tree in the book." — Carrie
The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
"In the book, the tree would do anything to make the little boy happy. Even if it meant giving away pieces of herself, her life was all about the little boy and she loved seeing him happy. This was my childhood favorite and I now think of myself as the tree in the book." — Carrie
Advertisement
8 of 16
"Don't let the muggles get you down." — Ron Weasley
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by J.K. Rowling
"I got it because Harry Potter has been a big part of the harder parts of my life. It started with a Patronus, to fend away my own Dementors. Then my love of Harry and all that he embodies, that the story embodies became a permanent part of my skin." — Jess
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by J.K. Rowling
"I got it because Harry Potter has been a big part of the harder parts of my life. It started with a Patronus, to fend away my own Dementors. Then my love of Harry and all that he embodies, that the story embodies became a permanent part of my skin." — Jess
9 of 16
"All the world is made of faith and trust and pixie dust." — Peter Pan
Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie
"I've always been a huge Disney fan from being a little kid. Peter Pan just takes me back there, never growing up, being a kid forever. Most people think of Mickey mouse when they think of Disney, I think of Tinkerbell, spreading pixie dust, keeping magic alive." — Deanne
Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie
"I've always been a huge Disney fan from being a little kid. Peter Pan just takes me back there, never growing up, being a kid forever. Most people think of Mickey mouse when they think of Disney, I think of Tinkerbell, spreading pixie dust, keeping magic alive." — Deanne
Advertisement
13 of 16
"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by J.K. Rowling
"I've always loved it. It has a beautiful and positive meaning. It's always possible to find beauty and happiness no matter what the situation might be, but you have to make an effort to try and find it, which, I think, is what Harry Potter is all about.
My tattoo reminds me to find joy in the small things you might overlook, appreciate what I have and that no matter what obstacles I might run into, I can overcome them if I stay positive." —Rannvá
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by J.K. Rowling
"I've always loved it. It has a beautiful and positive meaning. It's always possible to find beauty and happiness no matter what the situation might be, but you have to make an effort to try and find it, which, I think, is what Harry Potter is all about.
My tattoo reminds me to find joy in the small things you might overlook, appreciate what I have and that no matter what obstacles I might run into, I can overcome them if I stay positive." —Rannvá
14 of 16
"There's no place like home." — Dorothy
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
"I had to have the red bow as I got the tattoo on my foot and the ruby slippers play such a huge part in the story. And red is my favorite color, so it all fit well together... I just love the [it]. It reminds me of a happy childhood." — Carol
The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
"I had to have the red bow as I got the tattoo on my foot and the ruby slippers play such a huge part in the story. And red is my favorite color, so it all fit well together... I just love the [it]. It reminds me of a happy childhood." — Carol
16 of 16
“If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." — Pooh
Winnie The Pooh by A.A. Milne
"Winnie the Pooh has always been very close to my heart from a young age — I feel as though I've grown up with him. The quote to me means family. My family are very close, and as it says if there ever comes a day we can't be together they will stay with me forever. Even now at 20, I am considering a second Winnie the Pooh tattoo! " — Cally
Winnie The Pooh by A.A. Milne
"Winnie the Pooh has always been very close to my heart from a young age — I feel as though I've grown up with him. The quote to me means family. My family are very close, and as it says if there ever comes a day we can't be together they will stay with me forever. Even now at 20, I am considering a second Winnie the Pooh tattoo! " — Cally
Advertisement