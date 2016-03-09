Ready For Spring Break? JetBlue Is Having A Major Sale

If you missed your chance to book a spring break trip in March, there's still time to take a trip in the months ahead. Especially with JetBlue's latest sale, which offers flights as low as $46 and other cheap getaway deals.
Now through March 10, JetBlue is offering major discounts on flights from the U.S. to Mexico and the Caribbean.
Some of the big discounts include $59 one way from New York to Hilton Head, S.C; $99 from New York to Fort Lauderdale, FL; and $89 from Boston to Fort Lauderdale. There are also discounted flights to Mexico and Saint Croix.
In addition to the cheap flights, JetBlue is offering getaway deals, which include airfare and hotels. For round trip flights from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, and a four-day, three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa, you'd only have to shell out $439. If you're in New York, and looking to head to Charleston, S.C., it's only $339 for roundtrip airfare and a four-day, three-night stay at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.
Before you get too excited, there is some fine print for these airfare deals. They're only valid for travel on Monday through Thursday, and Saturdays, from April 4 through June 15, 2016. If you're planning to use this trip for Memorial Day weekend, think again — it's a blackout date. And there are several others, depending on where you live.
Still, if you can find a time to get away in April, May, or June, this might be the perfect deal for you!
Now through March 10, JetBlue is offering major discounts on flights from the U.S. to Mexico and the Caribbean.
Some of the big discounts include $59 one way from New York to Hilton Head, S.C; $99 from New York to Fort Lauderdale, FL; and $89 from Boston to Fort Lauderdale. There are also discounted flights to Mexico and Saint Croix.
In addition to the cheap flights, JetBlue is offering getaway deals, which include airfare and hotels. For round trip flights from Boston to Fort Lauderdale, and a four-day, three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa, you'd only have to shell out $439. If you're in New York, and looking to head to Charleston, S.C., it's only $339 for roundtrip airfare and a four-day, three-night stay at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina.
Before you get too excited, there is some fine print for these airfare deals. They're only valid for travel on Monday through Thursday, and Saturdays, from April 4 through June 15, 2016. If you're planning to use this trip for Memorial Day weekend, think again — it's a blackout date. And there are several others, depending on where you live.
Still, if you can find a time to get away in April, May, or June, this might be the perfect deal for you!
Advertisement