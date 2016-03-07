Story from Shopping

Indie Brides-To-Be Will Fall For These Fashion-Favorite Lace Dresses

Alyssa Coscarelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
It's no secret that, when it comes to wedding dresses, lace is often the fabric of choice. But over the past few years, designer Han Chong of London-based label Self-Portrait has made lacy frocks just as much a thing off the aisle — in fact it's nearly impossible to hit a cocktail party or event these days and not spot at least one of his unmistakably detailed pieces in the crowd.

And while Self-Portrait has been all about integrating fancy pieces into your everyday life, its new bridal collection is taking its talents to your big day, too. Launched last week on Net-a-Porter, the collection, which ranges from $435 to $1,170, is filled with Instagram-worthy silhouettes, from short tulle styles to long-sleeved items. For the indie, style-minded bride-to-be, theses dresses are a dream (and way more budget-friendly than most bridal gowns). So, whether your nuptials are in the near future or are just a twinkle in your eye, click through to get a taste of all this down-the-aisle eye-candy.

More from Shopping