It's no secret that, when it comes to wedding dresses, lace is often the fabric of choice. But over the past few years, designer Han Chong of London-based label Self-Portrait has made lacy frocks just as much a thing off the aisle — in fact it's nearly impossible to hit a cocktail party or event these days and not spot at least one of his unmistakably detailed pieces in the crowd.
And while Self-Portrait has been all about integrating fancy pieces into your everyday life, its new bridal collection is taking its talents to your big day, too. Launched last week on Net-a-Porter, the collection, which ranges from $435 to $1,170, is filled with Instagram-worthy silhouettes, from short tulle styles to long-sleeved items. For the indie, style-minded bride-to-be, theses dresses are a dream (and way more budget-friendly than most bridal gowns). So, whether your nuptials are in the near future or are just a twinkle in your eye, click through to get a taste of all this down-the-aisle eye-candy.
