You Have To See The Impossible-To-Instagram Jewelry From The Vionnet Show

If there’s one jewelry trend that’s made for Instagram, it’s delicate jewelry. You know the type: stacks of thread-thin rings, gossamer strands of necklaces, and pretty little earrings that you see decorating flat-lay shots. They’re as ubiquitous on social media as latte art, sunset pics, and from-above shots of shoes on a cool floor. But the coolest new delicate jewelry trend we’ve seen didn’t make it onto Instagram at all.
At Vionnet’s fall 2016 show on Wednesday, many of the looks were topped off by a jaw-dropping pair or earrings — or rather, a single earring. Connected by a long strand meant to be worn over the hair, Croakie-style, the earrings kept hair flat against models' heads. From the front, it’s so subtle that it almost looks unremarkable — just a simple set of drop earrings. But from the side and back, the earrings created a slim circlet of gold, with an effect that was so stunning and surprising that it elicited whiplash from the audience, who frantically tried — and failed — to capture it on their phones. It was just too far away and the earring(s?) were too delicate. It was something you had to see in person to totally appreciate.
We'll keep you posted on pricing, availability, and more details as we receive them.
