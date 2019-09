This Fashion Library Lets You Check Out Clothes

It's the first of its kind in the Netherlands. The concept of a fashion library has been around for a while — most notably at the legendary Albright Fashion Library in New York, a clothing and accessories archive that serves as a resource for stylists, costume designers, and editors looking to borrow pieces for jobs. LENA, on the other hand, focuses on providing clothing for everyday wear — more like an offline Rent the Runway or Le Tote Smulders estimates that LENA has about 900 items total in its system — and at any given time, roughly 700 pieces are being loaned out to customers. About half of the inventory is vintage, sourced from the same network as the clothing at Doortje. They've set up a consignment-like structure that also allows for collaboration with emerging designers and brands that believe in LENA's mission.Customers buy a monthly membership (packages start at 19.95 euros, or approximately $22) that allots a certain number of "points" on their library card, and each item is assigned a rental price in points. To keep track of so many moving pieces, LENA developed a software system that registers who's checked out an item and how long they'll have it.As for the venture's scale, LENA reached 280 members in January. Its demographic is much broader than the founders had originally anticipated: All of their clients are female, Smulders says, but they range from 16-year-old students to women in their 60s (and beyond), each with her own reasons to borrow clothing, from budgeting to changing taste, to wanting to consume more consciously.