Love Netflix & Instagram? They Just Created Your Dream Job

How often are you on Instagram? Do you have the best feed of all your friends? Are you constantly double-tapping away on celebrities posts, food pics or your friend's selfies?
What about Netflix? Are you a television show addict, or new movie connoisseur?
Well, let us tell you about your Best Job Ever aka Grammaster.
As part of a partnership between the two media giants, Netflix and Instagram are looking for someone to "Netflix and Gram" their way through Europe and the Middle East. Those chosen "will travel for two weeks, visiting the sets of popular shows, films, and even Netflix originals," the job description states.
They are looking for someone over 21, with an interest in entertainment as well as a talent, and passion for taking pictures, specifically on Instagram. Those chosen will be paid $2,000 per week, so that's $4,000 to explore, take pictures, and see Europe and the Middle East with Netflix, who will also take care of all the travel plans and expenses. Like we said, Best Job Ever.
If you're thinking of applying, all you have to do is follow Netflix on Instagram, and tag your top three photographs with the hashtag #grammasters3 by March 6, 2016. But make sure your profile is public so they can see the pictures. On March 11, the 25 finalists will be announced and contacted via Instagram, and the final four will be chosen on March 29.
And if you're curious about last year's winners, check them out here.
So get 'grammin.
What about Netflix? Are you a television show addict, or new movie connoisseur?
Well, let us tell you about your Best Job Ever aka Grammaster.
As part of a partnership between the two media giants, Netflix and Instagram are looking for someone to "Netflix and Gram" their way through Europe and the Middle East. Those chosen "will travel for two weeks, visiting the sets of popular shows, films, and even Netflix originals," the job description states.
They are looking for someone over 21, with an interest in entertainment as well as a talent, and passion for taking pictures, specifically on Instagram. Those chosen will be paid $2,000 per week, so that's $4,000 to explore, take pictures, and see Europe and the Middle East with Netflix, who will also take care of all the travel plans and expenses. Like we said, Best Job Ever.
If you're thinking of applying, all you have to do is follow Netflix on Instagram, and tag your top three photographs with the hashtag #grammasters3 by March 6, 2016. But make sure your profile is public so they can see the pictures. On March 11, the 25 finalists will be announced and contacted via Instagram, and the final four will be chosen on March 29.
And if you're curious about last year's winners, check them out here.
So get 'grammin.
Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the hashtag used to enter, the information has been corrected.
Advertisement