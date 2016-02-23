Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In March

It's that time of month again!
Netflix is getting ready to update its queue, so you should, too. This March, the streaming service is premiering a bunch of Netflix original series like Flaked and The Characters. And for all you political buffs, House of Cards is back for its fourth season this month, too.
For the Sopranos fans, Netflix is giving us Scarface, along with another genre-defining classic, Star Trek. Oh, and my personal favorite is back for a '90s-themed night of binge-watching, and maybe a bit of hamburger binge-eating. Yep — Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, is available to take all your orders on March 1.
And don't forget to check out what shows and movies are bidding you adieu. We rounded those up for you here.
Netflix is getting ready to update its queue, so you should, too. This March, the streaming service is premiering a bunch of Netflix original series like Flaked and The Characters. And for all you political buffs, House of Cards is back for its fourth season this month, too.
For the Sopranos fans, Netflix is giving us Scarface, along with another genre-defining classic, Star Trek. Oh, and my personal favorite is back for a '90s-themed night of binge-watching, and maybe a bit of hamburger binge-eating. Yep — Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, is available to take all your orders on March 1.
And don't forget to check out what shows and movies are bidding you adieu. We rounded those up for you here.
More R29 Entertainment news!