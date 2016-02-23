Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In March

Oh, Netflix. Why must you take such goodness away from us? The streaming service just broke the bad news, and we're here to relay it to you. There are a whole bunch of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March.



For example, you have just one week to watch '90s classics like American Pie (1999) and Jumanji (1995). Among the more recent fare departing next month is 2012's Cosmopolis — you know, that one with Robert Pattinson playing a billionaire in the back of a limo. The 2013 psychological thriller Side Effects (2013), starring hotties Rooney Mara and Channing Tatum, is also on its way out.



And if you're a fan of TED Talks, you've got some crunching to do: A whole bunch of the educational clips are leaving next month.



Good thing we've got an extra day in February, people. Time to get binging!



