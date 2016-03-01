31 Perfect Looks To Copy This March

Normally we'd bet our favorite pair of mules that March weather will be all parts winter. But considering how absurdly warm (not that we're complaining) temperatures have been lately, we're hoping that Punxsutawney Phil was right in predicting an early spring.
Will we miss our technicolor faux furs and cheeky cold-weather accessories? Absolutely. But would we trade them in for shoes that don't cover our toes, and approximately three fewer layers than January and February tend to require? In a heartbeat. That's why we're thinking warm thoughts this month, and we've got the outfits to match. The 31 looks ahead cater to whatever degrees get thrown our way, to make sure March is just the beginning of an undeniably stylish spring to come.
