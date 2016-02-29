The Oscars red carpet is not best known as a place to have deep conversations.
Kerry Washington changed all that when she gave a powerful speech about the lack of diversity at this year's Academy Awards.
When asked by ABC's Robin Roberts about whether or not she feels the film industry is catching up to TV shows like "Scandal" when it comes to diversity, Kerry replied: "A lot of people have asked me why I'm here tonight. The thing I've been thinking about is when you look at the history of movements, the history of change, a lot of voices are needed at the table.
"I really respect and admire some of the people who are not here tonight," she continued. "I really get it. But for me, it felt like my voice is best used at the table. As a new member of the Academy, I really want to be part of the conversation to make sure that there's institutional change, so that we never have a year like this again. "
In yet another year of #OscarsSoWhite, Washington's words are especially poignant. Slay, Kerry, slay!
