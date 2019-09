McLean's backstage visit with Spears isn't his only recent foray back to the heyday of the BSB. He recently appeared in fellow Backstreet Boy Nick Carter's new music video for “19 in 99,” a song off Carter's third solo album, All American. Carter told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes the album will "take the viewers back to '99 with me."As for Carter, it's been 20 years since the release of the Backstreet Boys' self-titled first album and the changes that have happened within the music industry since are not lost on him. "I sometimes miss the days where I could fly a little more under the radar. There was no social media in the '90s and it was a different world," he told THR. He also gave a well-deserved shoutout to a television program no '90s kid could ever forget: Total Request Live. "I also miss TRL — that was always a blast!"If only we could have been there.