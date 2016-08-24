While there's no denying that Britney Spears was a bubblegum pop princess back when "Hit Me Baby One More Time" was released in 1999, there is something a little dark about the video, and those lyrics. (Particularly when paired with that whole naughty-school-girl motif. What were we supposed to think was going on there?!)
But, whatever you might have imagined the song meant is about to be blown out of the water.
According to a book about the pop music industry, the song — which was written by two Swedish guys — was handed off to Spears because they thought she could help it soar to the top of the charts. The duo was inspired by the idea of a teenager going through a breakup (which explains all the high school imagery), who desperately wants her ex to call her back.
For whatever reason, though, they thought "call" and "hit" were entirely swap-able in the English language, which is where things got a little confusing. So, every time Brit says, "Hit me baby one more time," what she means is pick up the phone you jerk, and let's talk this out. Mystery solved. Now watch the video and mentally sub in "call" — does the song seem any less scandalous? (E! News)
