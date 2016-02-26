You Can Afford To Fly Emirates — If You Book During This Sale

If the seemingly endless winter has you dreaming of warmer climes, consider this a sign from above. Emirates Airlines is having a sale on both economy and business class tickets, good for travel between May 20 and July 25, 2016.
Flight prices start at $609 for economy flights out of 10 major U.S. cities (New York City, Chicago, L.A., etc.) headed to bucket-list worthy destinations like Milan, Dubai, and Singapore when you book between today and March 3. And unlike the experience you might be used to when you fly coach, on Emirates all passengers get luxurious amenities including on-demand entertainment with more than 2,200 channels, electrical outlets, and complimentary wine.
If your budget allows, you might want to consider taking advantage of the business class deals, which start at $3,399. Granted, even with the discount that's still a lot, but if you're willing to shell out the cash, you'll have access to the sexy in-flight lounge (pictured above) and all kinds of crazy gourmet food and other perks.
So if you've been thinking about taking the trip of a lifetime, maybe now's the time. After all, you deserve to travel like Jennifer Aniston once in a while, don't you?
Check out Emirates' website for a full list of fares and destinations.
Flight prices start at $609 for economy flights out of 10 major U.S. cities (New York City, Chicago, L.A., etc.) headed to bucket-list worthy destinations like Milan, Dubai, and Singapore when you book between today and March 3. And unlike the experience you might be used to when you fly coach, on Emirates all passengers get luxurious amenities including on-demand entertainment with more than 2,200 channels, electrical outlets, and complimentary wine.
If your budget allows, you might want to consider taking advantage of the business class deals, which start at $3,399. Granted, even with the discount that's still a lot, but if you're willing to shell out the cash, you'll have access to the sexy in-flight lounge (pictured above) and all kinds of crazy gourmet food and other perks.
So if you've been thinking about taking the trip of a lifetime, maybe now's the time. After all, you deserve to travel like Jennifer Aniston once in a while, don't you?
Check out Emirates' website for a full list of fares and destinations.
Advertisement