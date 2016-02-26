Kim Kardashian just dedicated a page of her website to the #1 man in her life. Her inspiration, her other-half, her husband — the one and only, Kanye West.
The man of the moment has been clogging our Twitter newsfeed for weeks now with his rants, ranging from industry-wide criticism to the price of textbooks. The man has no bounds.
Because of all this, Kim took to her own platform to set the record straight on where she stood regarding her husband's multiple uncensored outbursts. And she is, as predicted, Team Kanye.
To let us fully grasp just how completely Team Yeezy she is, she walked us through her current list of what she is currently obsessed with. I think Kanye would be proud of her ranting skills. They are listed as follows:
CURRENTLY
... LOVING MY HUSBAND
...HATING THAT PEOPLE DON'T GET THAT KANYE WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE WHOLE WORLD FOR HIS CREATIVITY AND ART.
...LISTENING TO "I LOVE KANYE"
...WEARING YEEZY SEASON 3 SAMPLES I TOOK FROM THE SHOW
...WANTING EVERYONE TO BE AS HONEST AS KANYE
...WATCHING KANYE SHOOT HIS NEW VIDEO
...READING KANYE'S TWEETS
And of course, her KIMOJI MOOD is a well-manicured middle-finger. Assuming this one goes out to the Kanye haters.
I know I confuse you guys sometimes but please bare with me.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 15, 2016
