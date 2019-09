Kim Kardashian just dedicated a page of her website to the #1 man in her life. Her inspiration, her other-half, her husband — the one and only, Kanye West The man of the moment has been clogging our Twitter newsfeed for weeks now with his rants, ranging from industry-wide criticism to the price of textbooks . The man has no bounds Because of all this, Kim took to her own platform to set the record straight on where she stood regarding her husband's multiple uncensored outbursts. And she is, as predicted, Team Kanye.To let us fully grasp just how completely Team Yeezy she is, she walked us through her current list of what she is currently obsessed with. I think Kanye would be proud of her ranting skills. They are listed as follows:MY HUSBANDTHAT PEOPLE DON'T GET THAT KANYE WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE WHOLE WORLD FOR HIS CREATIVITY AND ART. YEEZY SEASON 3 SAMPLES I TOOK FROM THE SHOWKANYE SHOOT HIS NEW VIDEOAnd of course, heris a well-manicured middle-finger. Assuming this one goes out to the Kanye haters.