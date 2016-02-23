Confirmed: Blake Lively Is A Cool Aunt

Imagine being a kid and having an aunt who is married to Deadpool. And then you get to hang out with her in NYC and do fun things. And maybe she can intro you to Taylor Swift or teach you how to DIY socks.
In short, Blake Lively's nieces and nephews have pretty much got it made. For proof, check out the actress' latest Instagram, which shows her excitedly posing outside Columbia University with two of her nephews. Those boys look pretty psyched, and we don't blame them.
"Taking my smart boys to Columbia," Lively captioned the photo. "One more step in the endless quest to kidnap my awesome nephews to NY."
No pressure, kids. Oh, and Blake? Some rainbow bagels and tickets to SNL might seal the deal.
