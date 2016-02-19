Forget the Oscars. Blake Lively is vying for some sort of Best Supporting Spouse award.
The actress' latest Instagram shows her palming ticket stubs for a showing of Deadpool. The hit film just happens to star her husband, Ryan Reynolds. This also just happens to mark Lively's third time seeing it.
"I should be embarrassed to admit it at this point [but] THIRD time's the charm," she captioned the photo. "Yes. I'm the #1 fanboy. Don't tell @vancityreynolds. He'll need a restraining order against me."
Oh, we doubt that. If anything, Reynolds should be returning the favor by settling in for a nice Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants double feature. Hop to it, hubs.
