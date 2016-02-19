Ryan Reynolds may be the star of the shock hit of early 2016, but his wife’s footwear situation is in tragic disrepair. We were under the impression that Blake Lively might have some money of her own — she’s starred in Gossip Girl, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and Savages, among others — but clearly not enough to buy socks.
Today, she posted a picture that would have even Valley Forge soldiers telling her that she needs to get her shoe game correct.
“When you wear heels to work but wish you just had a cozy pair of socks, but don't,” she wrote. “So you make your own.”
The caption is to a picture of Lively’s feet covered in tissue held in place by hair ties. Blake, we got just one question for you: What are those?
Seriously. What are those? John McClane called and he says your footwear is dangerous and impractical.
Come on, Blake. Buy some socks. Or, better yet, Ryan can send a belated Valentine’s Day gift. Because no celeb should ever have to go sockless.
Today, she posted a picture that would have even Valley Forge soldiers telling her that she needs to get her shoe game correct.
“When you wear heels to work but wish you just had a cozy pair of socks, but don't,” she wrote. “So you make your own.”
The caption is to a picture of Lively’s feet covered in tissue held in place by hair ties. Blake, we got just one question for you: What are those?
Seriously. What are those? John McClane called and he says your footwear is dangerous and impractical.
Come on, Blake. Buy some socks. Or, better yet, Ryan can send a belated Valentine’s Day gift. Because no celeb should ever have to go sockless.
Advertisement