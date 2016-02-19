Ronda Rousey Apologizes For Posting Retouched Instagram

Listen up, gang. Ronda Rousey does not need, nor does she want, you to retouch her photos. And, if you do, maybe warn her first.
The UFC fighter found herself in a photoshopping controversy this week, after she posted a picture of her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to the recent SNL host, she didn't realize the image had been altered to slim her right arm. Now, she's taken to social media to set the record straight about seeing her own body retouched.
Rousey posted a side-by-side comparison of the two photos on Instagram. The difference is slight, but it's there.
"I have to make an apology to everyone," she wrote. "I was sent a picture to share on social for Fallon that was altered without me knowing to make my arms look smaller. I won't say by who [sic] — I know it was done with severely misplaced positive intentions — but this goes against everything I believe and I am extremely proud of every inch of my body. And I can assure you all it will never happen again. I could not be more appalled and hope you all forgive me."
Somewhere, a photo editor is quaking in his or her boots.
