Ronda Rousey Apologizes For Posting Retouched Instagram

Rousey posted a side-by-side comparison of the two photos on Instagram. The difference is slight, but it's there.



"I have to make an apology to everyone," she wrote. "I was sent a picture to share on social for Fallon that was altered without me knowing to make my arms look smaller. I won't say by who [sic] — I know it was done with severely misplaced positive intentions — but this goes against everything I believe and I am extremely proud of every inch of my body. And I can assure you all it will never happen again. I could not be more appalled and hope you all forgive me."



