Ronda Rousey and Selena Gomez handled their first-time status as host and musical guest, respectively, on the Saturday Night Live stage this week. Rousey, best known for her phenomenal MMA and UFC career, has some serious acting credits on her résumé, with roles in The Expendables 3, Fast 7, and the Entourage movie. Gomez, fresh off the release of her new "Hands To Myself" video, which has well over 9,500,000 views and counting, is a force on both TV and on the dance floor.But was their girl power enough to melt through Winter Storm Jonas raging outside Rockefeller Center? Would Rousey pull off a comeback from her most recent loss?Here are three of the breakout moments from this week's Saturday Night Live:: This spoof of The Bachelor saw almost all of the female members of the cast rotating through on a running gag taking on the ABC show's one-on-one moments. As each woman sits down for some private time with "Dan from Chicago or Denver," played by Taran Killam, the first thing she says is, "Mmm, I like this," in a perfect mimic of forced small talk of the reality show. All of the familiar housemates are here: Aidy Bryant is the one with the secret family (and one giant toe). Kate McKinnon is the one who hogs all his time. Rousey makes an appearance talking about her date in a "hot air balloon with the cast of Chicago Fire," and Cecily Strong is the crazy one who complains that "All of the girls hate me because I'm mean to them!" The sketch ends with a ringer: Selena Gomez as Selena Gomez. Game over for the other Bland Man contestants.