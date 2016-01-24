Update: New York City is slowly getting back up and running following a night where it weathered the worst of Winter Storm Jonas. The storm brought the highest snowfall to the city since 1896, currently standing at the second highest on the books at 26.8 inches.
Well, Central Park had 26.8" of snow but it wasn't quite the biggest snowstorm on record. #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/baQrIxPp50— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 24, 2016
The MTA says that portions of above-ground subways have been restored as of 9 a.m. EST, as well as modified MTA Transit and bus service. Check the routes before you go to make sure yours is available.
MetroNorth plans to be fully operational by 3 p.m., operating on a Sunday schedule. LIRR and SIR service is still suspended.
The NYPD asks that people having problems with hot water or heating call 311 for assistance today. It also revealed on Twitter that during last night's travel ban, 25 summonses were issued and one DWI ticket. The travel ban was lifted as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.
As of last night, the city counted 312 accidents and three deaths in the metro area related to the storm.
Advertisement
This post was originally published on January 23.
Winter storm Jonas has dumped almost two feet of snow on the Big Apple and left carnage in Virginia, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Nashville. NYC usually keeps operating during big storms, but Jonas has effectively shut the city down.
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a travel ban that prohibits drivers from being on the roads after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers on the road after 2:30 are subject to arrest for violating the ban.
Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a travel ban that prohibits drivers from being on the roads after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers on the road after 2:30 are subject to arrest for violating the ban.
Mayor @BilldeBlasio signs travel ban for New York City, effective 2:30pm today. pic.twitter.com/7DXCUobprK— Mayoral Photo Office (@NYCMayoralPhoto) January 23, 2016
The New York Police Department’s chief of police is encouraging New Yorkers to stay indoors.
“Last year, no one got arrested. People made the right decisions. We are looking for that again today,” James P. O’Neill said at a press conference.
For those who must brave the weather today, some transit is operating. Above-ground transit is suspended after 4 p.m. Saturday, extending to buses and above-ground subway lines. The Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad have also suspended service. However, local subway trains are running on a limited schedule, according to the MTA.
Entertainment has also halted in NYC. Broadway suspended its matinee and evening shows for January 23. Ticket holders will be offered exchanges or refunds, according to Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin.
In a statement obtained by USA Today, St. Martin said safety is Broadway’s primary concern.
“Now that the snowstorm has arrived, I’d like to reiterate that the safety and security of theatregoers and employees is everyone's primary concern,” she said. “As a result of the ban on travel in New York and the suspension of public transportation by government authorities and other safety precautions implemented on behalf of the weather, matinee and evening performances will be cancelled today, January 23rd.”
Broadway expects to resume operations on Sunday.
A Rita Moreno concert in Lincoln Center was also cancelled.
In a statement obtained by USA Today, St. Martin said safety is Broadway’s primary concern.
“Now that the snowstorm has arrived, I’d like to reiterate that the safety and security of theatregoers and employees is everyone's primary concern,” she said. “As a result of the ban on travel in New York and the suspension of public transportation by government authorities and other safety precautions implemented on behalf of the weather, matinee and evening performances will be cancelled today, January 23rd.”
Broadway expects to resume operations on Sunday.
A Rita Moreno concert in Lincoln Center was also cancelled.
Netflix and snacks will have to satisfy New Yorkers as they await the end of Jonas’ wrath.
Stay off the road, @NYPDChiefofDept says. We don't want to have to arrest you. pic.twitter.com/MOUvbuLARy— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 23, 2016
Advertisement