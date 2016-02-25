These days, my favorite slip is a slightly translucent silk beauty shaded in pale salmon. It has a deep V at the front and a wide green waistband that ties at the back, creating the illusion of an hourglass figure. There’s something incredibly sensual about the way it falls: the way it covers everything, but is thin enough to hardly be there. That’s the great thing about a silk slip: It’s as much about what it conceals as what it reveals. When I wear this one, I feel extraordinarily sexy.



Like most relationships, the ones we form with our garments (and the body beneath) aren’t static. Sometimes we outgrow them. At other times, we find new potential to explore and further ways to live within them. I think I find the notion of outer-underwear — say, a sturdy slip worn over a turtleneck — so compelling, because it upends things. The invisible becomes visible. Silk slips, in particular, tap into a wide web of associations, from '30s screen sirens to '50s pinups to '90s grunge bands. And whether the reference is Jean Harlow or Courtney Love, the appeal is immediate.



To be honest, I still wear the majority of my slips, and the men's silk pajamas I've added to my repertoire, for myself — in the privacy of my home. Even when I'm the only one watching, they give me a certain confidence. Call it playing up a persona; call it the art of learning to love this body I own, after struggling to accommodate its changes throughout my teens; call it that simple revelry of silk next to skin. Whatever it is, it feels good.