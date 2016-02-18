Kanye West — he of the crippling debt — isn't going to be happy about this news.
Despite the fact that the rapper has been pretty much begging everyone who loves him to support Tidal, at least one member of his extended family apparently still hasn't downloaded the music streaming app.
Yesterday, Kendall Jenner tweeted a screenshot of the iTunes app store. Her newly released game, Kendall and Kylie, has soared to the top of the free charts. She dashed off an excited, "YES YES," along with a photo, to her Twitter account.
Notice anything especially interesting about this image? Kendall hasn't downloaded Tidal, which is currently in the No. 3 spot. Yikes — not exactly a supportive sister-in-law move.
Kylie, on the other hand, appears to have taken Yeezy's request seriously. She also shared a screenshot of the iTunes store, and she clearly has Tidal on her phone.
So far, Kanye hasn't piped up about this slight on social media. Will he call Kendall out? Probably not. But then again, even if he does, she kind of brought this one on herself.
