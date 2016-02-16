Protests against Beyoncé's "Formation" may appear to be losing steam, but a Southern law enforcement officer is blaming a recent incident of violence on the singer.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Tennessee sheriff Robert Arnold suggested that a drive-by shooting near his home was inspired by Bey's new song and her Super Bowl halftime show, The Tennessean reports.
"With everything that’s happened since the Super Bowl with law enforcement as a whole... I think we’ve lost five to seven officers," he explained, estimating the number of deputies who have left since the performance aired. He also said that the show put a "target" on law enforcement.
"We all know as soon as you put this uniform on, you're a target," he elaborated. He also said that — as an elected official in the community — he's a "bigger target."
Sheriff Arnold says that he was on the phone Monday night at 8:18 p.m. when he heard an estimated eight shots fired at his house. Neighbors have corroborated his account, and police have recovered six .22 bullet casings from the scene. No injuries have been reported.
