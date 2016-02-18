Looks like everybody in the Kardashian/Jenner crew wants a piece of the cosmetics pie. The trio of Kardashian sisters kick-started their growing empire with a line of beauty products, Kylie jumped on the bandwagon not too long after, and Kendall's trailing very close behind. And reportedly, the latest family member to bite the beauty bullet is none other than Caitlyn Jenner.
According to TMZ, the 66-year-old has filed a trademark for exclusive rights to create products under her name. It looks like there could be some validity to this claim. When you look up Caitlyn Jenner on Trademarkia, a search engine that helps you find trademarked logos, names, and slogans, a page does come up filed under "Cait's World, Inc." in Woodland Hills, CA (not too far from Jenner's Malibu residence). What can we expect to come down the cosmetics pipeline? According to the site, the items include fragrances, makeup remover, nail care, "non-medicated skin-care preparations," and facial cleansers.
Seems like an ambitious roster for a beauty first-timer, but at least she has plenty of cosmetic brains in the family to pick for advice. And with confirmation that Kylie's Lip Kits are evolving into an all-encompassing Kylie Cosmetics line, we wouldn't be surprised if a collaboration were in the works.
